Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.