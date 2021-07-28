Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $808,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.56% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 474,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 103,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000.

DUST stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.