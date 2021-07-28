Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $667,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

