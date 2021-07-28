Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.27 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.29.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

