Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

CUK opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

