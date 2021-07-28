Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

