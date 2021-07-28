Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

