Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,678,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 688,961 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 752,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,680,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,889,000 after buying an additional 228,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.