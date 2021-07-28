Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

