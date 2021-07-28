Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

