Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after buying an additional 120,120 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

