Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.96. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.04. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.