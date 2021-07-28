Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.89

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.89 and last traded at C$63.88, with a volume of 10853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.54.
OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29.
Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.