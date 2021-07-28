OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 840,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 71.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

