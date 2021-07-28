OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,342,934 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

