ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

