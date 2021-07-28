Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OHI stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

