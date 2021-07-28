Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OHI stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
