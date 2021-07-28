Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

