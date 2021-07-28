Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,901 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,213,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,700,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,858 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

