Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 7%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 21,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 990,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The stock has a market cap of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

