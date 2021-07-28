ObsEva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,080. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
