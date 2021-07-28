O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

