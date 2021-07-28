Nyerium (NYEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,727.15

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $26,727.15 and approximately $79.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.