Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

JDD stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

