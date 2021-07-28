Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 261,486 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

PBF Energy stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

