Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 223,074 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 270.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

