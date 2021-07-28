Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.