Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

