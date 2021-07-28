Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.94. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $170.31 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

