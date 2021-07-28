Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

