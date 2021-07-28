NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,209 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $24.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

