NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

