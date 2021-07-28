Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.69

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 4198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

