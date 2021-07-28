NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.756-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

