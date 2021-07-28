NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.756-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.
In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
