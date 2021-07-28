NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $494,470 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.