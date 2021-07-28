NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

