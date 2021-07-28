Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

