Northern Trust Corp Purchases 48,643 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.16% of Curis worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

