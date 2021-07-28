Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of Titan International worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.