Northern Trust Corp Has $1.57 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

