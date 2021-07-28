Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

