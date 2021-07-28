Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

