Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

