Norman Payson Sells 8,570 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

