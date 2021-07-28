Norman Payson Sells 8,570 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
