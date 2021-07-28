Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.49. 37,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

