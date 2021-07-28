Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMR. TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

