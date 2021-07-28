Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after buying an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.