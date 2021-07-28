Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $827.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $458,716.95 and approximately $827.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00212490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00028727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,547,778 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

