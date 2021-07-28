Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFTI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Nofire Technologies
