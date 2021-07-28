Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFTI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

