Niu Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,239 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 1,322 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

