Niu Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,239 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 1,322 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
